LONDON — Britain's Princess Charlotte will soon be starting school, and she'll have her older brother to help her get used to a new place.
Kensington Palace said Thursday that the 4-year-old princess will attend her first day of school on Sept. 5.
Charlotte and 6-year-old Prince George will be students at Thomas's Battersea school in London.
The palace says parents Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, will take their two oldest children to school that day.
