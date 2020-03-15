Minnesota schools will be closed from Wednesday to at least March 27, according to an order issued Sunday by Gov. Tim Walz. Individual school districts have made their own decisions about whether to stay open on Monday and Tuesday.

Minneapolis Public Schools: Open Monday, closed Tuesday.

St. Paul Public Schools: Closed Monday and Tuesday.

Richfield Public Schools: Open Monday and closed Tuesday.

Anoka-Hennepin School District: No school on Monday and Tuesday for a previously scheduled spring break.

Bloomington Public Schools: Closed Monday and Tuesday.

Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan Public Schools: Closed Monday and Tuesday.

Osseo Area Schools: District was still considering options as of 4 p.m. Sunday

South Washington County Schools: Closed Monday and Tuesday.

Rochester Public Schools: Closing Wednesday. Students won't return until April 6 because of a previously scheduled spring break.

Wayzata Public Schools: Closed Monday and Tuesday. Due to spring break, students won't return until April 6.

Robbinsdale Area Schools: Closed Monday and Tuesday.