ARCADIA, Wis. — School officials say one student suffered minor injuries when a school bus rolled over in western Wisconsin.
The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday south of Arcadia.
Arcadia Superintendent Lance Bagstad tells the La Crosse Tribune the bus was carrying about 20 children. One student was taken from the scene by ambulance with minor injuries. The rest of the students were taken to Arcadia Middle School.
Trempealeau County Sheriff Brett Semingson says the driver apparently lost control of the bus after going over mud.
No other vehicles were involved.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
St. Paul
St. Paul lot off Energy Park Drive at center of development fight
A growing business wants to turn a former ash dump into a truck parking area, to neighbors' objections.
St. Paul
Fund will support neighborhoods around Allianz Field
Neighbors United Funding Collaborative launched this week.
Duluth
Torah scrolls recovered from Duluth synagogue fire burn again in Duluth garage
Scrolls and prayer books were likely not targeted, the city said.
Local
School bus rollover injures 1 student in western Wisconsin
School officials say one student suffered minor injuries when a school bus rolled over in western Wisconsin.
Local
Infant dies after suffering serious injury at northern Minnesota day care
The day care operator's license has been suspended.