Nine students were hurt when their school bus overturned on a New Orleans highway, authorities said.
The bus landed on its side after it apparently struck a guardrail Wednesday morning at the bottom of the Interstate 10 High Rise Bridge, police said.
Fourteen students were on board at the time, and one of the injured students was in serious condition, news outlets reported.
The bus was heading to James Singleton Charter School in the Central City neighborhood when it crashed.
