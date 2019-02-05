A school bus driver was shot Tuesday afternoon on an interstate just south of downtown Minneapolis and the gunman was quickly arrested, authorities said.

The victim was shot sometime after 2 p.m. while driving a small bus on Interstate 35W near Chicago Avenue, according to emergency dispatch audio.

The driver was taken by emergency medical vehicle away from the scene with non-life threatening injuries, said police spokesman John Elder.

The shooting followed a motor vehicle crash and the suspect was apprehended, Elder said.

A Minnesota Department of Transportation image from one of its traffic cameras shows one law enforcement officer pointing a gun at a person standing near an open door of a sedan that was stopped ahead of the bus, while another officer stands behind the person.

There was one student on the bus at the time, the dispatch audio revealed. A Minneapolis School District spokesman was trying to confirm whether the bus was serving his district.

A shooting involving a school bus occurred Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Minneapolis on I-35W near Chicago Avenue.

Minneapolis police and the State Patrol were working to learn more about the incident.

