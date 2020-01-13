MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — No one was hurt when a school bus carrying students to a basketball game caught fire on a Twin Cities highway Monday.
The bus fire shut down eastbound Interstate 494 in Maplewood on Monday afternoon. The fire was out by late afternoon.
Richfield Middle School says the bus was transporting seventh-grade students to a basketball game.
The Richfield School District sent another bus to pick up the 18 students and their coach. KSTP-TV reports the middle school said the bus engine caught on fire. The Minnesota State Patrol says no one was hurt and the fire remains under investigation.
