LOS ANGELES — A school bus caught fire on a Los Angeles freeway but all 23 students escaped without injury.
City fire spokeswoman Margaret Stewart says the driver noticed smoke Wednesday afternoon while on U.S. 101 near Woodland Hills.
She says the driver pulled to the freeway shoulder, where four adults helped nearly two dozen kids exit. No injuries are reported.
Television news footage showed the bus engulfed in flames. Westbound lanes were closed while crews doused the fire.
Officials say the bus serves a private school.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Manning sold Papa John's stores 2 days before NFL cut chain
Peyton Manning sold 31 Denver-area Papa John's stores last week, two days before the NFL dropped the chain as its official pizza sponsor.
Nation
Storm moves up East Coast dumping snow, knocking out power
The second major storm in less than a week moved up the East Coast early Thursday, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.
Nation
APNewsBreak: Retention of female submariners on par with men
When the U.S. Navy sought the first female sailors to serve on submarines, Suraya Mattocks raised her hand because she had always thought it would be a cool job, not because she wanted to blaze a trail. She did anyway.
Movies
Judge: Man accused of McDormand Oscar theft will be released
A judge on Wednesday agreed to release without bail the man accused of stealing Frances McDormand's Academy Award, while his attorney vowed to fight a felony grand theft charge he says is excessive and undeserved.
National
No charges for agent accused by Terry Crews of groping him at party
Prosecutors have decided not to file charges against a talent agent whom actor Terry Crews said groped him at a Hollywood party.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.