A Richfield School District bus with a sports team on board caught fire Monday afternoon on an interstate in Maplewood, and authorities are saying there are no injuries reported.

The fire forced bus to pull over shortly before 3:30 p.m. along northbound I-494 near Bailey Road, according to the State Patrol.

A Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic camera showed many students standing outside the vehicle as gray smoke billowed skyward and orange flames swallowed the engine compartment.

“There are no injuries as a result of this incident at this time,” said Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank.

The patrol said that the Richfield school officials were sending out a replacement bus to get the 18 students and coach to their destination.

The patrol did not say what team was involved or where they were heading, however, the School District website listed a boys basketball game for its seventh-grade boys basketball team Monday afternoon at Maplewood Middle School.

Authorities have yet to offer any initial indication of what led to the fire.