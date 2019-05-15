DAMASCUS, Md. — A Maryland school district says no adults were watching when several junior varsity football players at a Maryland high school allegedly raped or attempted to rape four teammates with a broomstick.

WTOP-FM reports Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Jack Smith says an internal investigation found the boys weren't under direct supervision for 25 minutes on Oct. 31. Smith says in a letter that the alleged assaults happened in that timeframe.

Five teens are charged as juveniles in the attack, which suspects and victims have described as a locker-room hazing ritual.

Smith says the investigation determined the school wasn't delayed in reporting the assault to police. The Washington Post has said the school waited hours to call authorities. Smith also says the school will be getting a new junior varsity football coach.