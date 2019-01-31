GREEN BAY, Wis. _ Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $84.8 million.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 49 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.33 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $268.9 million, or $1.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.98 billion.

Schneider National expects full-year earnings to be $1.65 to $1.75 per share.

Schneider National shares have risen 16 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 24 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNDR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNDR