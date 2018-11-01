GREEN BAY, Wis. _ Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $70.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 40 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.26 billion.

Schneider National expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.47 to $1.53 per share.

Schneider National shares have decreased 23 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 16 percent in the last 12 months.

