GREEN BAY, Wis. _ Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $65.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 40 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.21 billion.

Schneider National expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.45 to $1.55 per share.

Schneider National shares have decreased nearly 9 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 23 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNDR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNDR