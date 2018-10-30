MADISON, Wis. — New campaign finance reports show Democratic attorney general challenger Josh Kaul is winning the fundraising battle over Republican incumbent Brad Schimel as Election Day approaches.
Kaul raised $845,440 between Sept. 1 and Oct. 22 compared with Schimel's $484,260. Kaul has outpaced Schimel since the beginning of the year, raising $1.8 million since Jan. 1 compared with Schimel's $1.4 million.
Kaul finished the reporting period with $633,745 in the bank. Schimel finished with $106,484 on hand.
Schimel is outspending Kaul, though. The attorney general spent $1.5 million during the September-October reporting period and $1.8 million since Jan. 1. Kaul spent $1.1 million during the reporting period and $1.4 million since the beginning of the year.
