MADISON, Wis. — Attorney General Brad Schimel and challenger Josh Kaul have agreed to meet for three debates next month.

The candidates' first debate is scheduled for Oct. 12 at Wisconsin Public Television's Madison studios. That debate will be televised on public television and run about an hour.

They've also agreed to meet for an Oct. 16 debate at a Milwaukee Rotary Club forum and an Oct. 26 debate hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership in Green Bay.

Officials with both campaigns confirmed Thursday both candidates will appear at each debate.