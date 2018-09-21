Avant Garden at Walker Art Center in Minneapolis is an annual party pilgrimage for many in the Twin Cities art community.
This year’s event celebrated the new exhibit “Siah Armajani: Follow This Line” and featured an art auction, craft cocktails, photo booths and neon lights shaped like cotton candy that illuminated the patio as guests took a break from the dance floor.
Har Mar Superstar and DJs Nora En Pure and Biz Markie provided the music.
Proceeds support the Walker’s programming.
