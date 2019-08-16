Guests at the Summerbration at the Cabin fundraiser at Elm Creek Park Reserve in Maple Grove enjoyed North Woods activities — ax throwing, rock climbing and s’more making — then sampled gourmet cuisine and beverages from local restaurants.

Funds raised at the annual event help the Three Rivers Park Foundation administer adaptive services programs to make the outdoors accessible to more Minnesotans. The foundation sponsors adaptive kayaking, mountain biking, archery, skiing and more.