Guests at the Summerbration at the Cabin fundraiser at Elm Creek Park Reserve in Maple Grove enjoyed North Woods activities — ax throwing, rock climbing and s’more making — then sampled gourmet cuisine and beverages from local restaurants.
Funds raised at the annual event help the Three Rivers Park Foundation administer adaptive services programs to make the outdoors accessible to more Minnesotans. The foundation sponsors adaptive kayaking, mountain biking, archery, skiing and more.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
O'Rourke visits town targeted by 'terrifying' ICE raids
Beto O'Rourke on Friday became the first Democratic presidential candidate to visit one of the Mississippi towns where federal immigration agents raided chicken processing plants and arrested nearly 700 people — kicking off a new phase of his campaign he says will focus on President Donald Trump's damaging policies.
Variety
Girl bitten by shark along Florida coast known for bites
A newspaper reports that a young girl has become the 10th person bitten by a shark in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, this year.
Movies
'After the Wedding' was a family affair for Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore is accustomed to working with her husband, director Bart Freundlich, on set, but it was a real family affair when their daughter joined them for their latest collaboration.
Variety
Dreading coming back from vacation? How to ease your return to daily life
There are ways to alleviate the "post-vacation blues."
Pets
Looking to adopt a puppy? Here are 11 tips to help you choose
Take your time — and don't get bowled over by cuteness — when choosing a new dog.