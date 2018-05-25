Gallery: The St. Paul Winter Carnival's Zephyrus, Prince of the West Wind Daryl Wahl, Belle Harig, West Wind Princess Dani Ross and Kari, Madeleine and Mike Broyles.

Gallery: Rohit Tandon and Pooja Mohanty with Judy and Steve Schumeister.

The annual PACER Center benefit at the Minneapolis Convention Center was a star-studded affair.

The evening featured a concert by Jennifer Hudson, appearances by singer and former NFL player Esera Tuaolo and chef Andrew Zimmern, plus Klondike Kate and her pals from the St. Paul Winter Carnival, Minnesota RollerGirls and a contestant for Miss Minnesota.

In addition to auctions, the evening included stories of young people who are overcoming disabilities with the help of PACER programs.



















