The post-performance party for the opening night of the blockbuster hip-hop musical “Hamilton” welcomed throngs of super fans to Crave in downtown Minneapolis.

The event, which included a step-and-repeat dance from the show as well as several performers, was brought to the stage of the Orpheum Theatre by the nonprofit Hennepin Theatre Trust, which runs the Orpheum, State and Pantages in Minneapolis.

“Hamilton,” about founding father Alexander Hamilton, will continue through Oct. 7.