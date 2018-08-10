The telltale signs of a good party — mouthwatering smells and the happy sounds of rekindled relationships — greeted guests arriving at Jax Cafe in northeast Minneapolis for the 20th anniversary gala benefiting Northern Voices. Since its inception in 1999, more than 200 children with hearing loss have graduated from the Roseville program, which teaches listening and spoken-language communication skills. Proceeds from the gala will provide scholarships to students and support the education programs. See more photos at startribune.com/style.





















