The Minnesota Renaissance Festival once again drew merrymakers of all ages to Shakopee. Some dressed for the occasion in medieval-inspired costumes. Lords and ladies, knights and fairies, peasants and serfs and everyday people enjoyed jousting, a walk through the Palace Gardens and a view of Mermaid Cove. The fair runs weekends and Labor Day (plus Sept. 27) through Sept. 29. See more photos at startribune.com/style.





















