Knights in armor, merry maidens, fairies and cobblers all make themselves at home at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival in Shakopee.

Styled after a 16th-century European village, the festival features 16 stages, more than 250 artisans selling handcrafted wares and plenty of delicacies to satisfy any palate.

The festival is open weekends and Labor Day through Sept. 30, and features theme weekends such as this weekend’s “Bold North Adventure” and the upcoming “Wine, Chocolate and Romance” and “Pet Fest.”