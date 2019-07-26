The steampunk-themed fundraiser for Matheatre was full of surprises, from creative snow cones to elemental bingo.

Founded in ­Minneapolis, the touring company promotes science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM). It started with “Calculus: The Musical” at the 2006 Minnesota Fringe Festival. Matheatre has produced “Curie Me Away!” about Marie Curie and “Tesla Ex Machina” about Nikola Tesla.

Matheatre has performed for more than 13,000 students in schools around the U.S. and in Southeast Asia. In July, the company toured Singapore and Taiwan.



















