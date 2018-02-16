Jamie Foxx hosted one of Super Bowl week’s most exclusive parties — Big Game Big Give — at the Edina home of Tom and Angie Wicka. Proceeds will go to a dozen Minnesota charities and a national fund designed to promote giving. “It really puts philanthropy center-stage on arguably the world’s biggest stage,” said Marc Pollick, CEO of the Giving Back Fund, which sponsored the event. The Wickas hosted in honor of their son Nash, who died in April at age 18 of complications from Duchenne muscular dystrophy. See more photos at startribune.com/variety.
