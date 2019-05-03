The attendees at the Ireland’s Hope annual Angel Heart Gala were treated to appetizers, silent and live auctions, a dinner and a photo booth at the Profile Event Center in Minneapolis.

The nonprofit raises awareness for pediatric organ donations. It also supports Midwestern families — ­emotionally and financially — whose children are going through the transplant process.

Ireland’s Hope was founded by Patti O’Connor, the aunt of Ireland Larson, who got a heart transplant for a congenital heart defect in October 2015.