The attendees at the Ireland’s Hope annual Angel Heart Gala were treated to appetizers, silent and live auctions, a dinner and a photo booth at the Profile Event Center in Minneapolis.
The nonprofit raises awareness for pediatric organ donations. It also supports Midwestern families — emotionally and financially — whose children are going through the transplant process.
Ireland’s Hope was founded by Patti O’Connor, the aunt of Ireland Larson, who got a heart transplant for a congenital heart defect in October 2015.
