Guests at the 20th anniversary Hard Hat and Black Tie gala, held at the Hilton in downtown Minneapolis, wore construction-inspired accents with their formalwear to help raise funds for Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity.

The nonprofit works to bring affordable housing to area families by building, repairing and financing homes and providing advice.

President and CEO Chris Coleman invited Melvin Carter, his successor as St. Paul mayor, as well as Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to help in the fundraising effort.