At the Gotta Dance! Gala benefiting the Cowles Center in Minneapolis, the sights and sounds of the theme “La Revue – A Night at the Moulin Rouge” inspired the imagination, sending guests back to Paris at the turn of the 20th century.

The light show was outshone only by the cancan and cabaret dancing performed by some Cowles regulars.

Funds will be used to further the center’s programs “ensuring that dance experiences are accessible to people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds — no matter their ability to pay.”