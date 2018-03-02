Gallery: Members of the Sleepy Eye Fire Department Aaron Schauman, Shaun Heiderscheidt, Scott Krzmarzick and Leon Steffl.

Gallery: LuAnn, Josh and Tina Oertl with Adrian and Harrison.

For the annual Big Climb Mpls, dozens of teams took flight at the Capella Tower in Minneapolis — flights of stairs, that is.

A fundraiser for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, the Big Climb involves scaling 53 or 102 floors of the downtown skyscraper.

Once they reached the summit (and caught their breath), participants were treated to stunning views and kudos for a job well done.

Funds raised help support lifesaving blood cancer research, patient aid, patient services, education and advocacy.