There are many complex mysteries at the heart of “Ghost in the Shell,” a postmodern science fiction extravaganza directed by Rupert Sanders.

For example, in a future when technology fills huge cities with cyborgs, robot surgeons and skyscraper-tall holographic commercials, why do most drivers lay rubber in flimsy old gas-guzzling cars? If society needs a crime-fighting human/robot warrior, why would it be designed to look as beautiful as a provocative art object in her latex action catsuit? Isn’t looking menacing and tough more effective? And when your directing high point is “Snow White and the Huntsman,” do you really deserve the honor of having your next movie lionized as “A film by Rupert Sanders”?

But the most obvious question is: Why was it made in the first place? Based on a series of Japanese manga comics, multiple TV series and several films, including the acclaimed 1995 animated feature by Mamoru Oshii, an ambitious, expensive, live-action version probably was inevitable. But it is certainly unnecessary.

The film is set in a generic oppressive Asian dystopia. Scarlett Johansson plays Major, a body-kicking, gun-blazing, enemy-obliterating machine of the city-state, implanted with the brain of an unspecified young woman. She does not know who she is or where she came from, but fans of female-centered action fantasies will find some clues to her origins by looking no further than Charlize Theron.

Major emerges from her mechanical reconstruction as a metal skeleton dunked into a liquid that looks like molten white chocolate, a move identical to the milky plunge Theron’s wicked queen took in Sanders’ “Huntsman” movie. Johansson’s hair is dyed inky black and given an asymmetrical bob cut that copies Theron’s futuristic assassin in “Aeon Flux.” At one point in battle, Johansson’s character suffers an elbow-level amputation of her left arm that matches Theron’s warrior woman in “Mad Max: Fury Road.” So they are cousins at least. I would bet sisters.

The biggest difference is that while Theron makes such roles gutsy and forceful, Johansson is glum and joyless. The film spends some time following Major’s quest to rediscover her roots. Somewhat groggy and traumatized by her transmogrified rebirth and new assignment, Major has only a partial recollection of her parents’ death at sea.

In their supportive place are her medical/mechanical supervisor Dr. Ouelet (Juliette Binoche, giving the film a touch of much-needed humanity) and her police boss Aramaki (Takeshi Kitano, a grand old star of yakuza thrillers, confident and cool as ever).

Kitano is fun when he uses an old-school revolver against his many adversaries, but the overall acting honors belong to Kaori Momoi as a woman whose loss of her daughter draws her close to Major. In the space of a few short scenes in a film that has spent far more on computer effects than script, she builds a believable, moving character.

While Major grapples with potentially weighty issues of her identity, “Ghost in the Shell” is mostly a catalog of fast-edited action scenes. The hectic film pits Major against murderous geisha-bots, poorly defined terrorists and spider-legged weapons of mass destruction.

Johansson has become an acrobatic staple of the Marvel universe by producing large numbers of beaten enemies and handling weapons in clever ways, proving that action movies are not a boys-only private club. She reprises those talents here effectively enough. But like an ice cream cone piled seven scoops high, the cyclone of combat outweighs reasonable desire.

The film’s finest achievement is its outstanding visual design, which resembles the future-grungy sets from “Blade Runner” colored with neon Crayolas. Attempting to be complex and morally serious while presenting shallow characters in a familiar artificial universe, “Ghost in the Shell” is as mopey as its haunted central character.