Scarlett Johansson couldn’t tell you what “Jojo Rabbit” is about.

“Anytime anyone asks me what it’s about, I end up going down some rabbit hole, no pun intended,” she said. “You kind of have to see it.”

Based on the book “Caging Skies,” the satirical film, which opened Friday, was written and directed by Taika Waititi. It follows a 10-year-old German boy named Jojo Betzler (Roman Griffin Davis) as he reconsiders his blind adherence to the Nazi doctrine after discovering his mother, Rosie (Johansson), has been hiding a Jewish teenager, Elsa (Thomasin McKenzie), in a secret closet upstairs.

Jojo’s imaginary friend is Adolf Hitler, played by Waititi to mock the dictator and his stranglehold on others.

Though it has polarized critics, it’s the rare feel-good film about World War II — yes, comparisons have been made to “Life Is Beautiful” — and that is precisely what drew Johansson to meet with Waititi in the first place.

She initially heard of the project from her “Avengers: Infinity War” co-star Chris Hemsworth, who had just shot “Thor: Ragnarok” with Waititi and, according to Johansson, was raving about the director’s “unbelievably touching, unique, fresh script.” The actress said her agent was as effusive in his praise.

“It was this beautiful gem, you know?” Johansson said. “I fell so in love with Rosie because she’s this kind of magical, warm, safe place. Everything she does comes out of love, like the love she has for her child. She loves being a mom and she has this worldly history and she’s traveled. She’s vaudevillian and sees the magic in small moments and is an epicurean.”

Johansson has faced criticism in the past for her approach to casting, highlighted in a magazine article earlier this year when she said that as an actor she should “be able to play any person, or any tree, or any animal.” She later stated that her comments had been “widely taken out of context,” but doubled down on the notion that “in an ideal world, any actor should be able to play anybody and art, in all forms, should be immune to political correctness.”

Asked whether projects like “Jojo Rabbit” — which, while heartwarming, still features a jovial fascist as a child’s imaginary friend — benefit from their ability to push the boundaries of what might be considered “political correctness,” Johansson responded that she approached the film as a story of two children, Jojo and Elsa, “forming this friendship despite their fear of the unknown, their fear of each other.”

“There’s so much hope in that message,” she continued. “These two kids can work it out, and you look at us adults — why can’t we? It feels very powerful and very apt. It feels like something we feel now.”

Rosie is one of the first mothers Johansson has played on-screen, joined by her character in the Noah Baumbach’s upcoming divorce film “Marriage Story,” which is scheduled for release in December. Albeit by different circumstances, both women are single mothers, a position Johansson has been in herself. She had a daughter, Rose, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac in 2014.

“I don’t believe actors need to have lived their characters’ experience to be able to empathize with them,” she said. “But certainly in this case, the fact that I have had the experience of having a child and knowing that you would give your life for this other person, and that your heart has grown this extra chamber to hold all this infinite love for this person, that to me is incredibly helpful, to be able to draw from that.”

When she signed on to play Rosie, she brought to the character a keen sense of poignancy partially inspired by her own life.

“I wanted her to feel like she was just in the middle of her life when this atrocity occurred,” Johansson said. “She’s trying the best she can to normalize a situation that makes no sense at all. All of that stuff was in the script. I just had to say the lines.”