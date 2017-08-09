LOS ANGELES — CBS says Anthony Scaramucci will be a guest on Stephen Colbert's late-night show next week.
The network said Wednesday that Scaramucci will appear on Colbert's "The Late Show" on Monday.
The former White House communications director lost his job with President Donald Trump's administration July 31, after only 11 days in the job. His firing came after he gave an expletive-filled interview.
Scaramucci had been scheduled to make other public appearances, including at the Politicon political convention in Southern California, but the financier canceled.
Colbert's gleeful focus on the Trump White House has given his show a late-night ratings lead, and landing Scaramucci is a coup for the host.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Lawyer: Office of consulting firm searched in election probe
An attorney for a consulting firm that worked for U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter said Wednesday the FBI searched its offices for spending and communication records involving Hunter's campaign.
National
Scaramucci to guest on Colbert's 'Late Show' next week
CBS says Anthony Scaramucci will be a guest on Stephen Colbert's late-night show next week.
Business
U.S. dollar dims as global investors now expect the unexpected
The U.S. currency dims as global investors now expect the unexpected.
National
Arizona dogged by suit over quality of health care in prison
For more than five years, Arizona has been dogged by a federal lawsuit that alleges the state provides shoddy medical care for its prisoners.
National
Q&A: What does the US military do on the island of Guam?
The small U.S. territory of Guam has become a focal point after North Korea's army threatened to use ballistic missiles to create an "enveloping fire" around the island. The exclamation came after President Donald Trump warned Pyongyang of "fire and fury like the world has never seen." Here's a look at the U.S. military's role on the island, which became a U.S. territory in 1898.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.