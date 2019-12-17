A 10-win season has bolstered Gophers football attendance even more than the team has indicated.

The team’s average announced attendance — the number of tickets sold — was 46,190 this season, up from 37,914 one year earlier.

But the actual number of tickets scanned spiked from 22,656 last season to 37,703 this year, according to data the Star Tribune obtained from the University on Monday.

The year-by-year comparison shows that 81.6% of the tickets the Gophers sold this season were actually used, compared to just 59.8% last season.

The Gophers typically play seven home games each season at TCF Bank Stadium, where the official capacity is 50,805.

Minnesota announced its first two sellout crowds since 2015 for the final two home games this season. In each case, the scanned tickets were below capacity — 45,025 for Penn State, and 44,609 for Wisconsin.

But those scanned ticket numbers were considerably higher than the two final home games last season — 15,434 for Purdue, and 15,160 for Northwestern.

Here’s a look at the announced crowds and ticket scanned numbers for the past two seasons.

 

2019

Date          Opponent                Announced         Actual

Aug. 29        South Dakota State     49,112                       38,702

Sept. 14       Georgia Southern        41,021                       33,696

Oct. 5           Illinois                         39,341                        30,142

Oct. 12         Nebraska                     43,502                        34,035

Oct. 26         Maryland                    44,715                        37,710

Nov. 9          Penn State                   51,883                       45,025

Nov. 30       Wisconsin                    53,756                        44,609

 

Average                                         46,190                         37,703

Percentage of sold tickets used: 81.6

 

2018

Date         Opponent                Announced     Actual

Aug. 30      New Mexico State        41,291                  20,218

Sept. 8        Fresno State                  38,280                  27,087

Sept. 15      Miami (Ohio)               41,162                  22,873

Oct. 6         Iowa                              48,199                  37,461

Oct. 26       Indiana                          33,273                  20,357

Nov. 10      Purdue                           31,068                  15,434

Nov. 17     Northwestern                 32,134                  15,160

Average                                          37,914                   22,656

Percentage of sold tickets used: 59.8