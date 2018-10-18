WASHINGTON — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and the state's congressional delegation are urging President Donald Trump to reconsider his administration's plan to shut down a half-built nuclear fuel facility in their state.
A federal appeals court last week allowed the Energy Department to go forward with plans to close the multi-billion dollar facility at the Savannah River Site near Aiken.
Closing the Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility could cost hundreds of jobs and waste more than $17 billion already spent. The project is intended to reprocess weapons-grade plutonium into fuel for commercial reactors. But it is billions of dollars over budget and decades away from completion.
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, a close Trump ally, said before a White House meeting on Thursday that shuttering the so-called MOX project was a "stupid decision."
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.