Summer lovers who basked in glorious 70- and 80-degree warmth over the weekend are likely to be chilled by Monday’s forecast.

Snow will make a return to the Twin Cities late Monday night into Tuesday, and there may even be enough turn some lawns white. The greatest potential for accumulating snow will be to the north and east of the metro in places such as Cambridge and across the border in Amery and Luck in Wisconsin where a couple of inches could pile up, aid Rick Hiltbrand of the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

It all goes to show just how fickle April can be.

Shorts and flip-flops were the attire of choice for many over the weekend as Minnesotans enjoyed the warmest temperatures of the year in the metro as the mercury hit 73 degrees on Saturday and 72 on Sunday. It was even warmer — almost hot — in the western part of the state on Sunday with Madison and Montevideo tying for the top spot at 84 degrees. Right behind were towns such as Appleton, Benson, Canby and Granite Falls at 82 degrees, the weather service said.

A goosebump-inducing cold front tied to a low-pressure system moving across Minnesota Monday will drop temperatures 30 to 40 degrees from Sunday’s highs. By Tuesday morning, temperatures in the Twin Cities will be at or just below the freezing mark, Hiltbrand said.

And with that comes the possibility of snow.

Snow in April is hardly an anomaly. The Twin Cities, on average, sees about 2.5 inches during the month. But there have been some big totals, too, such as the record of 21.8 inches that fell in 1983. In 2002, 20.2 inches piled up and as recently as 2013 the Twin Cities recorded 17.6 inches, which was the third snowiest April on record.

May isn’t always a snow-free month, either. Three times, in 1892, 1935 and 1946, 3 inches fell during the fifth month of the year. The latest observed snowfall in the Twin Cities was a trace on May 28, 1965, according to the Minnesota State Climatology Office and the National Weather Service.

Monday’s snow won’t put spring on hold for long. After a high near 50 degrees on Tuesday, which is close to the average of 55 degrees for mid-April, golf course weather will be back by Wednesday as temperatures soar above normal into the low 60s and will hang around through the rest of the week.

March was the 19th consecutive month with above normal temperatures in the Twin Cities, and the trend looks like it will continue in April.

“We will have a day below normal, one at normal, then trending back to being 10 degrees above normal where we’ve been,” Hiltbrand said.