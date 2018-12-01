Every month, Brittany Tollberg, a hair stylist in Baltimore, drops off toiletries, nonperishable food and diapers to someone in need or a local nonprofit such as Believe In Tomorrow Children’s House at Johns Hopkins, the hospital housing program for families of kids receiving treatment at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center.

By combining manufacturer’s coupons, store coupons and rebate apps when a product is on sale, Tollberg usually can get items free or pay just pennies on the dollar. Her older son Michael helps her clip coupons from the newspaper, while her daughter Jordyn proudly tells friends, “My mommy has a store in the basement.” The children also help her make goody bags filled with a toothbrush, body wash, toothpaste, shampoo and crackers to hand out to homeless people.

Her kindness is deeply welcome, but not unique. Hundreds, if not thousands, of smart shoppers are using the mighty coupon to save money on everyday purchases and pass along extras to nonprofits or individuals who find themselves in a tight situation

Jessie Alonzo, who blogs at Moola Saving Mom, places something from every shopping trip, whether it’s a can of beans or a pack of razors, into a donation box at her home. When the box gets heavy, or at least once a month, she totes it to her church food pantry.

“I love donating in a real way,” Alonzo said. “It feels good that I made a change or helped in some fashion. Maybe a family had a water line break and needs cleaning supplies. That can make a huge difference in someone’s life.”

When it comes to donating, “couponing allows you to do more with a limited budget,” said Joanie Demer, co-owner of the Krazy Coupon Lady. “It’s a way to turn $200 into $800.” Every coupon or deal posted to her website is vetted by making a purchase, so employees buy dozens of items each week that go into the company’s Boise, Idaho, storeroom to be “shopped” by local refugees.

Reality TV has painted couponers as hoarders, but that’s usually not the case. Sure, it’s easy to go a bit bonkers when you first start couponing and feel the rush of a great score. But then, usually, comes a moment of clarity, when you figure out you don’t need to stockpile hundreds of shampoo bottles or jars of peanut butter. “A friend volunteering at a shelter mentioned they were desperate for personal-care items,” Alonzo recalled. “Immediately, I went into my donation pantry and filled three plastic tubs with 120 bottles of shampoo and conditioner, hundreds of bars of soap, deodorant, shaving cream and lotion. I realized I can always refill my pantry.”

When her guest room became so full of items acquired through couponing that no one could use it, Madison Pippins of Newnan, Ga., came to the same conclusion. Now, the 23-year-old retail manager takes her scores to a women’s shelter. “I once spent $5 for $120 in cosmetics, personal-care items and canned goods,” she said. “I never thought I could give as much as I do. It’s humbling.”

Perhaps Gina Schweppe of Ladera Ranch, Calif., put it best. “Why did I go from extreme couponer to extreme donator? The honest answer is when I die, I’m not taking my stockpile of stuff with me,” said the stay-at-home mom. During the California wildfires, she employed her couponing skills to score sunblock and baby wipes for firefighters on the front lines.