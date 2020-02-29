Savage police are investigating an assault that left a man bleeding from the head in the parking lot of a Target store Friday night.
When officers arrived at the store in the 14000 block of Hwy. 13 around 7:30 p.m., they found the man semiconscious and breathing with a large wound on his head.
The man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis. No condition report was available Saturday.
Police are investigating with the help of the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Prior Lake and Shakopee police.
Anyone who has information about the attack is asked to contact Savage police at 952-882-2600.
