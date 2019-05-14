DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — A 61-year-old Sauk Rapids man who was pulled unresponsive from a lake north of Detroit Lakes has died.

The St. Cloud Times reports witnesses observed Lyle Nelson trying to grab onto a boat that was going in circles on Island Lake Sunday morning. Rescuers found him unresponsive in the water, and he was flown to a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota.

Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander confirmed Monday that Nelson died from his injuries. The incident remains under investigation.