A 40-year-old woman from Sauk Centre, Minn., died Thursday evening in a one-vehicle crash in central Minnesota’s Todd County.

Nicole Leah Schloegl-Bartkowicz was driving a 2015 Chrysler 200 south on Hwy. 71 in Kandota Township when it went off the road, vaulted over a driveway and struck a tree, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Roads were wet at the time, the patrol said. The crash happened at 8:15 p.m.

Schloegl-Bartkowicz, who was wearing a seat belt and was alone in her car, died at the scene, the patrol said.

