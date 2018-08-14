RIYDAH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabia's state airline Saudia says its flights have been affected by a system failure as the kingdom prepares to host the annual hajj pilgrimage.
The airline acknowledged the disruption in a statement issued Tuesday without saying how many flights were affected.
Saudia said it was using alternative methods to handle its flights and to avoid any further delays.
The hajj has already drawn over 1 million Muslim pilgrims to the kingdom.
