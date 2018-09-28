RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabia says its security forces have shot and killed three suspected militants in the kingdom's east.

The Interior Ministry issued a statement late on Thursday night, saying the shooting happened in Qatif in the country's Eastern Province.

The ministry said security forces developed information that the men were inside a home in the area.

It said "after having besieged the site, the security men called on the wanted to surrender. Instead, they started to intensively fire at the security men."

The ministry said three members of the security forces were "slightly injured" in the shootout.

It identified the dead as three Saudi nationals, two of whom had been previously wanted. The statement described the men as having been "involved in terror incidents," without elaborating.