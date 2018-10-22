– The Saudi government moved Sunday to shield Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, the ascendant power inside a royal family with longstanding ties to U.S. leaders, from the fallout over the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but its efforts encountered bipartisan skepticism in Washington.

Khashoggi's killing inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul this month was part of a "rogue operation," Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Jubeir said in an interview with Fox News. He denied that the crown prince ordered a murder or that the people responsible were associated with him.

"This was an operation where individuals ended up exceeding the authorities and responsibilities they had," Jubeir said. So far, Saudi officials have said they arrested 18 people and dismissed five senior officials, including a top intelligence officer.

In Washington, however, the Saudi account drew sharp criticism, including from GOP allies of President Donald Trump.

"What happened here was savagery, and we can't go along with their cover story," Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., said on ABC.

Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said on CNN that he believes the crown prince was responsible for Khashoggi's death. "If he's gone forth and murdered this journalist, he's now crossed the line, and there has to be a punishment and a price paid for that," Corker said.

Khashoggi, a Saudi national who had been critical of the royal family, was killed Oct. 2.

After more than two weeks of denying any role in Khashoggi's death and insisting that he left the consulate shortly after he arrived, Saudi officials Friday claimed that he died during a scuffle with a team of security agents who had tried to persuade him to return to Saudi Arabia, an explanation met with widespread disbelief and mockery.

The 59-year-old journalist went to the consulate to obtain documents needed for his upcoming wedding. According to Turkish media, which have cited unidentified Turkish investigators, he was beaten and killed and his body was cut up by a Saudi forensic expert with a bone saw.

The Turks have kept up steady pressure on the Saudis by leaking information about Khashoggi's killing in the country's tightly controlled press. Many of the accounts have focused on the claim by Turkish officials to have audio recordings of Khashoggi's murder. The Turks have not made any recording public.

On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan indicated no letup in the pressure campaign, saying he would make a statement on the killing at a meeting of his ruling political party Tuesday.

"We seek justice, and this will be revealed in all its naked truth, not through some ordinary steps but in all its naked truth," Erdogan said at a ceremony in Istanbul. He added that the "incident will be revealed entirely."

"Why did these 15 people come here, why were 18 people arrested? These need to be explained in detail," he said.

Sen. Dick Durbin, the second-ranking Democrat in the Senate, said on NBC that "the crown prince has his fingerprints all over this" and called for the expulsion of the Saudi ambassador to the U.S.

Even Trump, who has gone out of his way to provide the Saudi royal family the benefit of the doubt, took a harder line on the case Saturday night in an interview with the Washington Post.

"Obviously there's been deception, and there's been lies," Trump said, referring to earlier Saudi accounts. The previous day the president had downplayed concerns that Riyadh had misled him about Khashoggi's disappearance.

Trump said he has not made up his mind about Prince Mohammad. "Nobody has told me he's responsible," Trump told the Post. "Nobody has told me he's not responsible. "I would love if he wasn't responsible.