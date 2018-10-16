DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia says a military aircraft has crashed on a training mission in the kingdom.
The state-run Saudi Press Agency announced the crash on Tuesday. It said the crash happened Monday. It did not elaborate, other than to say the crash happened in the kingdom's northeast.
The report on SPA gave no casualty figures.
