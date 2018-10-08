SANAA, Yemen — Yemeni security officials say an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition has killed four civilians working at a bee farm in the Red Sea city of Hodeida.

They say the airstrike on Monday was carried out as fighting raged on the ground between an array of militias backed by the United Arab Emirates and Iran-linked Shiite rebels known as Houthis.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

The UAE-led forces recently resumed their offensive to drive the rebels out of Hodeida, Yemen's commercial lifeline.

The coalition has been locked in a stalemated war with the rebels since 2015. An estimated 10,000 people have been killed in Yemen's conflict, which has produced what the U.N. says is the world's worst humanitarian crisis.