CAIRO — Egypt says President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi will be meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit to Cairo next week.

Friday's statement by el-Sissi's office says the Saudi Crown Prince will arrive in Egypt on Sunday for a three-day visit.

Saudi Arabia has bolstered el-Sissi with massive financial backing since the 2013 military ouster of an Egyptian elected Islamist president. It is estimated to have given Egypt billions of dollars in grants and soft loans in addition to free shipments of fuel worth tens of millions of dollars.

Egypt is a member of a Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed Shiite rebels in Yemen since 2015.

Last year, el-Sissi ratified the handover of two strategic Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia, triggering rare protests in Egypt.