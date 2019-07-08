DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A Saudi budget carrier says it is ordering 30 Airbus planes in a deal that replaces a $6 billion agreement it had with Boeing for its troubled 737 MAX jets, which are grounded around the world after two crashes.

Flyadeal, operated by Saudi Arabian Airlines Corp., says the order results in the airline operating an all-Airbus A320 fleet in the future.

It comes as Boeing faces dozens of lawsuits over the crashes that killed 346 people. Preliminary investigations point to the role played by new software on the jet.

Boeing said in a statement to The Associated Press on Monday that it wishes flyadeal "well as it builds out its operations" and that it continues to focus on safely returning the 737 to service.