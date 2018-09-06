RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabia's National Guard says an American trainer has been killed and a Saudi trainee injured in a helicopter crash in Riyadh.
The state-run Saudi Press Agency cited a military statement on Thursday saying the crash of a Boeing AH6i attack helicopter happened at Khashm Al-An Airport in the Saudi capital.
It identified the American as Paul Reddy. It said the trainee was transferred to a local hospital and was in stable condition.
The National Guard said an investigation into the crash had begun.
The Boeing AH6i is a light attack and reconnaissance helicopter built by Chicago-based Boeing. It is a variant of a model used by U.S. Army Special Operations Command.
