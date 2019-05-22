Saudi Aramco will begin buying liquid natural gas from a U.S. company under a 20 year agreement.
Saudi Arabia's state owned oil company said Wednesday it would buy 5 million tons of liquid natural gas per year from Sempra Energy, based in San Diego.
Aramco will make a 25% equity investment in an LNG export facility under development in Port Arthur, Texas, as part of the deal.
Sempra CEO Jeff Martin said that the company is pleased to partner with Saudi Aramco, the largest oil and gas company in the world, to help develop the natural gas liquefication facility in Texas.
Aramco CEO Amin Nasser says the agreement is a major step forward in the company's long-term strategy to become a global LNG player.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Nightware gets FDA approval for studies of PTSD-related app
Veterans could be a primary beneficiary of an app that interrupts traumatic nightmares.
National
Ski resort execs, businessman, indicted on fraud charges
The former owner and former president of a Vermont ski resort accused in a multimillion-dollar fraud case have been indicted on multiple federal charges over a failed plan to build a biotechnology plant using foreign investors' money.
National
Budget deals start coming together ahead of special session
Deals are starting to come together as Gov. Tim Walz and top legislative leaders prepare for a special session to finish work on the state's next two-year budget.
Variety
Small business cultures need to evolve along with work force
Meloney Perry once worked at a traditional big law firm with a formal, corporate atmosphere, and knew she wanted a different culture at her own firm.
National
Mnuchin says he was unaware of IRS memo on tax returns
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday he no idea who wrote a confidential Internal Revenue Service legal memo that says that tax returns must be given to Congress unless the president asserts executive privilege.