SEOUL, South Korea — South Korean President Moon Jae-in has met with visiting Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, who promised to help with possible fuel shortages in case of supply disruption caused by tensions in the Middle East.
Saudi Arabia is South Korea's biggest source of crude oil.
Moon and the Saudi prince also called for international efforts to secure energy safety at the Strait of Hormuz, where the U.S. has blamed Iran for mysterious explosions targeting oil tankers. Tehran denied any involvement.
Moon's office said Wednesday the countries also agreed to increase exchanges in various sectors including technology, health and auto industry.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Germany: Suspect in politician's slaying says he acted alone
The far-right extremist suspected in the killing of a politician from German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party has told authorities that he acted alone, but investigators are still probing whether anyone else was involved, Germany's top security official said Wednesday.
World
Dutch police seize 2.5 tons of methamphetamine
Dutch police say they have made Europe's biggest ever seizure of methamphetamine after discovering 2.5 tons of the drug stashed behind a wall in a building in the port city of Rotterdam.
World
Amnesty wants impartial probe of Indonesia police violence
Amnesty International is calling for an independent investigation into allegations of police brutality and unlawful killings during post-election riots in the Indonesian capital last month.
World
European airports launch plan to be carbon neutral by 2050
The outgoing head of an organization that represents airports in 45 European countries says the body's new sustainability strategy aims to make airports carbon neutral by 2050.
World
Social Democrats in Denmark get support to form new govt
Three left-wing parties in Denmark are backing the center-left Social Democrats to form a one-party minority government.