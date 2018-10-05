ISLAMABAD — Pakistani authorities say they are in talks with Saudi Arabia to launch several mega projects, including construction of an oil refinery at the country's southwestern Gwadar port on the Arabian Sea coast.
Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan says the country's Cabinet on Thursday approved the refinery proposal with help from Saudi state oil giant Aramco.
A Saudi delegation will arrive here soon to discuss the multibillion-dollar investment in energy-related projects in Pakistan.
The development comes just weeks after Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Saudi Arabia on his first official overseas trip.
The agreements may irk Tehran as Iran is Saudi Arabia's regional foe.
