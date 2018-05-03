RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — In a story May 3, The Associated Press reported that Saudi state security said a prisoner released from Guantanamo Bay would spend time in the care of a rehabilitation center where convicted Saudi extremists are sent after serving their prison sentences. His lawyers say the plea deal that was reached is for him to serve out the remaining nine years of his sentence at the center.
