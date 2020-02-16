Top-ranked Simley defeated Kasson-Mantorville for the second straight season to win the Class 2A, Section 1 wrestling championship 46-19 at the Mayo Civic Center. The Spartans jumped to an early 19-0 lead and cruised past the second-ranked KoMets.

ROUNDUP

Nick Pierre scored three goals to help Class 2A, No. 8 Hil-Murray upset Class 2A, No. 4 Moorhead 4-3 in a boys’ hockey game at the Cullen Hockey Center.

Pierre gave the Pioneers three separate one-goal leads in the first two periods. The sophomore got the Pioneers on the board with 4:18 left in the first period on a one-time shot off a pass from Jared Jensen. He completed the hat trick in the second period with a pair of goals in a 6:12 span.

After the Spuds tied the score after each Pierre goal, Matthew Fleischhacker got a shot past Moorhead goaltender Hudson Hodges with 9:12 left in the game, a screened shot that may have changed directions before it reached the Spuds goaltender.

The Spuds overcame one-goal deficits on goals by Caden Triggs in the first period, Max Dronen in the second and Carter Johnson in the third.

Remington Keopple made 27 saves for the Pioneers; Hodges had 20.

East Grand Forks 6, St. Cloud Cathedral 2: The Class 1A, No. 5 Green Wave scored three goals in the first period and upset the visiting Class 1A, No. 1 Crusaders. Brody Schultz got the Green Wave on the board 18 seconds into the game. Jaksen Panzer and Brandon Alderson also scored in the opening frame for the Green Wave. Schultz’s second goal of the game, with 4:14 left in the second period, made it 4-0. Jack Smith scored with 23 seconds left in the second period to get the Crusaders on the board, and teammate Nate Warner scored in the third. Nathaniel Emery scored two goals in the third period to seal the victory for the Green Wave.

Maple Grove 5, Blake 4 (OT): Sawyer Skanson scored 3:10 into overtime, giving the host Crimson the upset victory over the Class 2A, No. 2 Bears. The Crimson’s Ethan Elias scored with 2:02 left in regulation to send the game to overtime. Henry Nelson scored two goals in the second period and Chris Kernan scored a goal in the first period for the Crimson.

Apple Valley 3, Shakopee 2 (OT): Parker Davis scored 1:18 into overtime to give the Eagles the victory over the host Sabers. Adam Wiggins got the Eagles on the board first with 2:24 left in the first period. The Sabers got goals from Jere Huson and David Bigaouette in a 4:36 span in the second period to take a 2-1 into the third. Codey Zuelow scored 1:41 into the third period to tie the score.

Boys’ basketball

Lakeville North 72, Eagan 69: The host Panthers gave coach John Oxton his 600th career victory. Oxton, in his 36th season, has 600-311 record. The Panthers finished the first half on a 9-2 lead to take a six-point lead into halftime. Josh Kamara led the Panthers with 18 points. Kurt Ohlhues led the Wildcats with 23 points and Emmanuel Schmitter had 20.

Woodbury 76, Rosemount 72: Parker McMorrow scored 22 points to lead the Royals past the visiting Irish. Caleb Siwek led the Irish with 32 points, Noah Loehr had 18 and Zach Wenthe had 11.

Minneapolis Southwest 65, Minnetonka 61: Christo Polydorou’s 26 points led the Lakers past the visiting Skippers. Camden Holter had 19 points and Marcus Mattox had 10. Cam Steele led the Skippers with 31 points.

Richfield 72, St. Anthony 60: Jeff Moore scored 23 and Isaiah Hammond scored 22 to lead the Spartans past the host Huskies. Tait Nelson scored 16 to lead St. Anthony and to surpass 2,000 points for his career. Nelson, who is St. Anthony’s all-time leading scorer, has 2,012 points.

Wrestling

Class 2A, Section 5: Orono defeated Totino-Grace 42-33 to earn the first trip to the state tournament in school history.

staff reports